Front of property.

Edinburgh property: A bright and airy 5-bedroom bungalow in a sought-after locale with stylish interiors and an ample private garden

Peacefully located in the popular residential area of Blackhall, this superb five-bedroom semi-detached house is situated within easy reach of an excellent range of local amenities and the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:58 pm

The bright generously proportioned property offers beautifully presented and flexible family accommodation, is in excellent order throughout, and has the additional benefit of open views to Arthur's Seat and Edinburgh Castle, delightful well maintained garden grounds and driveway parking.

The ground floor comprises sitting room to the front, generous open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, while the upper level features two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally, there is a sizeable driveway to the front, and a well maintained mature rear garden with decked terrace.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £645,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Gardiner Road, Blackhall

Hall.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

2. Gardiner Road, Blackhall

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

3. Gardiner Road, Blackhall

Open plan kitchen / dining / family room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

4. Gardiner Road, Blackhall

Family room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales
EdinburghEdinburgh Castle
Next Page
Page 1 of 5