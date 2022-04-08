Edinburgh property: A bright and airy 5-bedroom bungalow in a sought-after locale with stylish interiors and an ample private garden

The bright generously proportioned property offers beautifully presented and flexible family accommodation, is in excellent order throughout, and has the additional benefit of open views to Arthur's Seat and Edinburgh Castle, delightful well maintained garden grounds and driveway parking.

The ground floor comprises sitting room to the front, generous open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, while the upper level features two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally, there is a sizeable driveway to the front, and a well maintained mature rear garden with decked terrace.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £645,000, more details can be found HERE.

