Dalkeith Road, Newington (ground floor flat).

Edinburgh property: A cosy, elegant 3-bedroom ground floor flat, with private gardens and stunning views of Arthur’s Seat

A spacious and well-presented main door ground floor conversion of a stone-built detached house in the Newington area of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:01 pm

Entered via a private main door into an impressive hallway, the internal accommodation comprises dual aspect sitting room with feature fireplace and ceiling rose, three double bedrooms, one with en-suite WC, well-equipped kitchen, bright conservatory ideal for dining, utility room, and a well-appointed bathroom with separate shower unit.

Down a few steps is a cellar which contains the boiler and provides useful storage.

Externally, the property enjoys private gardens to the front with views of Arthur's Seat and a secluded patio garden to the rear.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £495,000, more details can be found HERE.

Dalkeith Road, Newington

Front of property.

Dalkeith Road, Newington

Hall.

Dalkeith Road, Newington

Hall.

Dalkeith Road, Newington

Sitting room.

Edinburgh
