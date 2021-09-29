Front of property.

Edinburgh property: A delightful and versatile 4-bedroom country cottage, in the heart of the city

Peacefully located in popular Liberton, this charming, well proportioned end-terraced house is situated on a country lane leading to the Hermitage Nature Reserve, yet within easy reach of local amenities and the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:45 pm

The property offers well presented and versatile family accommodation, neutrally decorated throughout, with the benefit of a spacious garden studio, ideal for home working, and a delightful, well established south facing private rear garden.

The accommodation comprises vestibule, lovely sitting room/dining room with wood burning stove, open plan kitchen, downstairs WC, four double bedrooms, workshop/study with shower room off, family bathroom, and garden studio/workshop.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Blackford Glen Road, Liberton

Open plan sitting room, dining room and kitchen.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

2. Blackford Glen Road, Liberton

Open plan sitting room and kitchen.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

3. Blackford Glen Road, Liberton

Kitchen area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

4. Blackford Glen Road, Liberton

Dining area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5