Front of property (top floor).

Edinburgh property: A stunning 2-bedroom flat with on-trend interiors and generous proportions

A beautifully presented and generously proportioned two-bedroom flat, ideally located in the popular North Leith area of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:29 pm

The property forms part of a refurbished early 19th century end tenement on North Leith Mill and is positioned on the top floor.

The flat is entered into a welcoming hallway which is filled with light and the accommodation comprises beautifully decorated living room, recently upgraded kitchen with modern cupboards and integrated oven, two good sized double bedrooms with integrated wardrobes, and a large bathroom with separate bath and shower unit.

On the market with DM Property for offers over £260,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. North Leith Mill, Leith

The property forms part of a refurbished early 19th Century end tenement.

Photo: DM Property

2. North Leith Mill, Leith

Hall.

Photo: DM Property

3. North Leith Mill, Leith

Hall.

Photo: DM Property

4. North Leith Mill, Leith

Kitchen.

Photo: DM Property

Edinburgh
