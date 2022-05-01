Edinburgh property: A truly stunning 4-bedroom detached villa in a beautiful location, with generous gardens and period features in abundance

The bright and airy accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway with built-in storage, living room, formal dining room (currently used as an additional bedroom), kitchen with dining area, boot room, utility room, double bedroom/home office, and a traditionally-styled shower room.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with built-in wardrobes and far-reaching countryside views, a further two double bedrooms, study, and a family bathroom with separate shower enclosure.

Externally, excellent private parking is provided by a multi-car driveway to the front, while the large rear garden includes a spacious, well-maintained lawn, mature trees and shrubbery, patio seating area, sheltered porch, and a shed.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £839,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. West Road, Haddington Vestibule and hallway. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

2. West Road, Haddington Living room. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

3. West Road, Haddington Living room. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

4. West Road, Haddington Living room. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales