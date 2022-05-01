Front of property.

Edinburgh property: A truly stunning 4-bedroom detached villa in a beautiful location, with generous gardens and period features in abundance

Occupying a generous plot on a sought-after road in Haddington, this imposing, traditional house overlooks tranquil open farmland yet lies close to all amenities, and set back from the road offers instant kerb appeal.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:16 pm

The bright and airy accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway with built-in storage, living room, formal dining room (currently used as an additional bedroom), kitchen with dining area, boot room, utility room, double bedroom/home office, and a traditionally-styled shower room.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with built-in wardrobes and far-reaching countryside views, a further two double bedrooms, study, and a family bathroom with separate shower enclosure.

Externally, excellent private parking is provided by a multi-car driveway to the front, while the large rear garden includes a spacious, well-maintained lawn, mature trees and shrubbery, patio seating area, sheltered porch, and a shed.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £839,000, more details can be found HERE.

Edinburgh
