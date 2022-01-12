Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Architect designed 3-bedroom mews house is delightfully stylish and deceptively spacious

Forming part of a small and exclusive, award-winning development by world-renowned architect Sir Richard Murphy and uniquely upgraded, sympathetic to the original design, this beautiful mews house offers stunning accommodation in immaculate move-in condition.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:14 pm

It also benefits from a peaceful, tucked away location in the New Town just moments walk from the thriving St James Quarter and St Andrew's Square.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway with storage, stunning open plan, triple aspect living/dining/kitchen area, contemporary downstairs shower room, upper landing, three generous double bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, and a luxurious bathroom with skylight.

Externally, from the living area, French doors lead to a charming patio area and a large sliding door gives access to a private deck, while there is a secure and private residents' car park and a key available to the delightful Queen Street Gardens on payment of a small annual fee.

On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £550,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Dublin Street Lane North, New Town

Front entrance.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales

2. Dublin Street Lane North, New Town

Hall and staircase.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales

3. Dublin Street Lane North, New Town

Open plan living/dining area.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales

4. Dublin Street Lane North, New Town

Open plan living/dining area.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales
EdinburghSt James Quarter
Next Page
Page 1 of 5