Edinburgh property: Attractive and charming 3-bedroom second floor flat in highly desirable tranquil location

Set within a handsome C-Listed Victorian townhouse in the much sought after Murrayfield area, this impressive top floor flat lies close to the Water of Leith and the bustling West End.

A classic stone arch sits over the entrance to the building and leads into a magnificent foyer, featuring original floor tiles, and a grand staircase, which leads to the second floor landing.

The flat is characterised by exceptionally spacious proportions, tasteful contemporary touches and charming features and comprises hallway, elegant sitting room with period fireplace, bright breakfasting kitchen with integrated appliances, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, contemporary bathroom with luxurious shower bath, sizeable box room/home office, and a large walk-in store cupboard.

In addition, the attic space offers generous storage, along with a skylight providing access to the roof, where you are rewarded with panoramic views, including the castle and Pentland Hills, while externally, the flat shares the use of the delightful front garden.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £380,000, more details can be found HERE.

