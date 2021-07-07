Edinburgh property: Attractive and modern 3-bedroom flat in prime location with balcony and city views
A bright and spacious second floor apartment forming part of an exclusive development in the popular residential area of Morningside.
Internally, the property is in excellent order and has particularly spacious accommodation comprising vestibule, hall with four storage cupboards, impressive bay windowed sitting room with a door leading to a private balcony, family/dining room, open plan kitchen, utility room, principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a further two double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a modern family bathroom.
In addition, there is a passenger lift, garage, and extensive, landscaped communal gardens.
On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.