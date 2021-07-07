Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Attractive and modern 3-bedroom flat in prime location with balcony and city views

A bright and spacious second floor apartment forming part of an exclusive development in the popular residential area of Morningside.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:00 pm

Internally, the property is in excellent order and has particularly spacious accommodation comprising vestibule, hall with four storage cupboards, impressive bay windowed sitting room with a door leading to a private balcony, family/dining room, open plan kitchen, utility room, principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a further two double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a modern family bathroom.

In addition, there is a passenger lift, garage, and extensive, landscaped communal gardens.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

Hermitage Drive, Morningside

Main entrance to building.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Hermitage Drive, Morningside

Hall.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Hermitage Drive, Morningside

Kitchen.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Hermitage Drive, Morningside

Open plan kitchen and sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

