Impressive Edinburgh family home for sale in Duddingston

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this attractive five bedroom bungalow in Duddingston, currently on the property market for offers over £585,000.

This attractive bungalow at 8 Hamilton Drive West was extended in 2012 to form substantial additional accommodation at both ground and first floor levels. The work was carried out to a high calibre and included forming two additional double bedrooms and the second bathroom upstairs, plus a spacious open-plan kitchen-living-dining room to the rear. Furthermore, the original house was rewired, re-plumbed and re-plastered.

Decorative features, such as the oak doors and staircase are complemented by predominantly light, neutral toned decor and fitted floor coverings throughout. The house also enjoys the benefits of modern gas central heating and double glazing. The second bathroom, with a velux style window, has modern white sanitary ware, a shower over the bath and tiling all round. To view this property, call selling agent Aikman Bell on 07971 633 448.

1 . 8 Hamilton Drive West The property offers spacious and flexible family accommodation with an enclosed private garden to the rear and private parking for at least 4 vehicles to the front. The family friendly location is adjacent to a park and convenient for schools and major shopping locations. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The front facing sitting room offers substantial additional social space. The triple windows feature attractive, custom made wooden louvre blinds. There is a wall mounted electric feature fireplace. Photo: sub Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom The spacious ground floor bathroom features modern white sanitary ware including a freestanding traditional slipper bath to complement the separate shower compartment with its rainfall shower head and handset. There is tiling all round, storage capacity beneath the basin and a chrome, heated towel ladder. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

4 . Living room The living-dining area of the large open kitchen, dining, living room offers plentiful space for family entertaining and there is a sliding patio door and steps down to the rear garden. Photo: Sub Photo Sales