Edinburgh property: Attractive five bedroom detached bungalow for sale in Duddingston
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this attractive five bedroom bungalow in Duddingston, currently on the property market for offers over £585,000.
This attractive bungalow at 8 Hamilton Drive West was extended in 2012 to form substantial additional accommodation at both ground and first floor levels. The work was carried out to a high calibre and included forming two additional double bedrooms and the second bathroom upstairs, plus a spacious open-plan kitchen-living-dining room to the rear. Furthermore, the original house was rewired, re-plumbed and re-plastered.
Decorative features, such as the oak doors and staircase are complemented by predominantly light, neutral toned decor and fitted floor coverings throughout. The house also enjoys the benefits of modern gas central heating and double glazing. The second bathroom, with a velux style window, has modern white sanitary ware, a shower over the bath and tiling all round. To view this property, call selling agent Aikman Bell on 07971 633 448.