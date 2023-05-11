Edinburgh property: Attractive Victorian two-bed flat offers allure of village life

The attractive main-door, ground-floor property is located on a quiet residential street situated conveniently close to the amenities of the city centre, as well as having a decent range of shops, cafes and restaurants within easy walking distance in nearby Meadowbank.

The charming home consists of a large entrance hallway with encaustic floor tiles and storage cupboard; a bright bay-windowed living room with cornicing and ornate fireplace; a dining room leading to a contemporary kitchen, and a beautiful sun room with garden views.

There are also two double bedrooms, one with the benefit of built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom complete with electric shower and bath.

The main-door property is located on Park Avenue in Duddingston. Image: Philip Stewart

Externally, there is a stunning rear garden with a patio area, cherry blossom tree, and a well-tended range of appealing plants and flowers.

14 Park Avenue, Duddingston, EH15 1JT . Offers over £410,000. Marketed by Annan

Contemporary kitchen. Image Philip Stewart

Sun room overlooking the flat’s green space. Image: Philip Stewart