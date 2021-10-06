Front of building (ground floor flat).

Edinburgh property: Beautiful 2-bedroom flat with sleek interiors and a stunning, sun-filled extension

An extremely well-presented ground floor flat with private front and south facing rear gardens and many original details such as elegant cornicing and working shutters.

This cleverly extended property has versatile accommodation and is conveniently located in the popular Bruntsfield area, within easy reach of the city centre.

The interior space comprises communal entrance vestibule, hall with storage cupboards, large living room (or second bedroom) with bay window and real flame gas fire, dining kitchen with integrated appliances and ample space for a table and chairs, bright and spacious sitting area, double bedroom at the rear with views to the garden, and a family bathroom with white three-piece suite.

Externally, the front garden has patio and mature borders, while the south facing, landscaped rear garden features a patio and lawn.

On the market with Murray Beith Murray for offers over £420,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Hartington Place, Bruntsfield

Front garden.

Photo: Murray Beith Murray

2. Hartington Place, Bruntsfield

Front garden.

Photo: Murray Beith Murray

3. Hartington Place, Bruntsfield

Hall.

Photo: Murray Beith Murray

4. Hartington Place, Bruntsfield

Living room / second bedroom.

Photo: Murray Beith Murray

