Edinburgh property: Beautiful 4-bedroom terraced family home in peaceful setting on outskirts of the city

The stylish and flexible accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hallway, lounge with open plan dining room and direct access to the garden from French doors, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and access to a pantry and the rear garden, handy WC/cloakroom, and bedroom four.

The upper level features a master bedroom with lovely four-piece en-suite, further two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there are easily maintained gardens to the front and rear, and a garage with access from the rear garden.

On the market with Beveridge & Kellas for offers over £439,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green Front of property. Photo: Beveridge & Kellas Photo Sales

2. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green Hall. Photo: Beveridge & Kellas Photo Sales

3. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green Open plan lounge and dining room. Photo: Beveridge & Kellas Photo Sales

4. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green Lounge. Photo: Beveridge & Kellas Photo Sales