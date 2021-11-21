Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green.

Edinburgh property: Beautiful 4-bedroom terraced family home in peaceful setting on outskirts of the city

This beautifully maintained house is in move-in condition and sits in the ever-popular village of Juniper Green, to the south-west of the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:13 pm

The stylish and flexible accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hallway, lounge with open plan dining room and direct access to the garden from French doors, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and access to a pantry and the rear garden, handy WC/cloakroom, and bedroom four.

The upper level features a master bedroom with lovely four-piece en-suite, further two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there are easily maintained gardens to the front and rear, and a garage with access from the rear garden.

On the market with Beveridge & Kellas for offers over £439,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green

Front of property.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

2. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green

Hall.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

3. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green

Open plan lounge and dining room.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

4. Woodhall Millbrae, Juniper Green

Lounge.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

Edinburgh
