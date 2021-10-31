Edinburgh property: Beautiful 5-bedroom terraced house, sympathetically converted from Victorian hospital to glossy modern home

The property forms part of the redevelopment of the former City Hospital (dating back to 1896) and was sympathetically converted around 2002 to create spacious accommodation over two floors with impressive high ceilings and additional attic space.

Benefiting from plenty of storage space, double-glazing and gas central heating, the ground floor of this superbly sized, engaging home comprises entrance vestibule, hall, sitting room (with direct access to the garden), kitchen, dining room, utility room, WC, and study/bedroom five, while the upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with separate shower.

Beautiful engineered wood flooring has been laid through much of the home and externally, there is a good sized, established enclosed garden to the rear, with a single garage at the front.

On the market with Purdie & Co for offers over £650,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Morham Lea, Greenbank Vestibule. Photo: Purdie & Co Photo Sales

2. Morham Lea, Greenbank Hall. Photo: Purdie & Co Photo Sales

3. Morham Lea, Greenbank Sitting room. Photo: Purdie & Co Photo Sales

4. Morham Lea, Greenbank Sitting room. Photo: Purdie & Co Photo Sales