Edinburgh property: Beautiful and quirky, this 3-bedroom cottage on a leafy street is a hidden gem

The property has its own private entrance from the side passage of the detached villa and comprises vestibule, hallway, spacious living/dining room with original fireplace and patio doors to the garden, kitchen/breakfast room, large double bedroom with bay window and views over the garden, second bedroom with engineered oak flooring, a smaller third bedroom, currently being used as a study/office, with patio doors opening to the garden, and a modern three-piece family bathroom.