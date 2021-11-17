The cottage sits behind a large detached villa.

Edinburgh property: Beautiful and quirky, this 3-bedroom cottage on a leafy street is a hidden gem

A unique and secluded, self-contained traditional cottage style house linked to the rear of a detached Victorian villa, situated in the heart of Bruntsfield.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:47 pm

The property has its own private entrance from the side passage of the detached villa and comprises vestibule, hallway, spacious living/dining room with original fireplace and patio doors to the garden, kitchen/breakfast room, large double bedroom with bay window and views over the garden, second bedroom with engineered oak flooring, a smaller third bedroom, currently being used as a study/office, with patio doors opening to the garden, and a modern three-piece family bathroom.

Externally, there is a large private well maintained mature garden with a summerhouse and a large shed, both with electricity.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £625,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Greenhill Gardens, Bruntsfield

The private entrance to the cottage is through the passage on the right of the villa.

Photo: Coulters

2. Greenhill Gardens, Bruntsfield

Hall.

Photo: Coulters

3. Greenhill Gardens, Bruntsfield

Kitchen.

Photo: Coulters

4. Greenhill Gardens, Bruntsfield

Kitchen.

Photo: Coulters

