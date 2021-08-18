Edinburgh property: Beautiful and stylish 2-bedroom top floor flat with lovely outlook over Victoria Park

The spacious and beautifully presented flat offers very versatile accommodation with an open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge with lovely views over the park, an original fireplace with marble surround, and original cast iron stove insert.

There is an attractive double bedroom to the rear of the property with an outlook over the bowling green and a further double bedroom with excellent storage and lovely view to Arthur's Seat.

This room leads through to a large room ideal as a home office or family room with built-in wardrobes and chest of drawers. There is also a modern family bathroom and a utility cupboard housing the combination boiler and washing machine.

On the market with ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan for offers over £270,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Newhaven Road, Trinity Entrance to property. Photo: ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Buy photo

2. Newhaven Road, Trinity Entrance. Photo: ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Buy photo

3. Newhaven Road, Trinity Landing. Photo: ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Buy photo

4. Newhaven Road, Trinity Landing. Photo: ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Buy photo