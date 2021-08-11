View from roof terrace towards Edinburgh Castle. Pic: Planography Photographers.

Edinburgh property: Beautiful duplex 1-bedroom top floor flat with private roof terrace and lovely views towards the Castle

Positioned within the popular area of Craigleith and within easy reach of the West End and the city centre, this elegant fourth floor flat is bright and spacious.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:10 pm

A lovely quirky refurbished home, it comprises entrance hallway, elegant lounge/dining room with large window formation to front providing exceptional natural light, stylish kitchen, modern shower room, open plan stairs to the upper floor accommodation and the fabulous bright and sunny dual aspect double bedroom featuring floor to ceiling windows with French door to the large roof terrace which offers superb outdoor space and stunning views.

Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, two storage cupboards in the living area, and a small resident’s unallocated car park.

On the market with Neilsons for offers over £165,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Queensferry Road, Craigleith

Front of building.

Photo: Planography Photographers

2. Queensferry Road, Craigleith

Main door entrance.

Photo: Planography Photographers

3. Queensferry Road, Craigleith

Lounge / dining area.

Photo: Planography Photographers

4. Queensferry Road, Craigleith

Lounge / dining area.

Photo: Planography Photographers

