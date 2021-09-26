Edinburgh property: Beautiful period detail on this bright and sunny 4-bedroom terraced house

The property has many period features throughout and is entered through a vestibule which leads to a hallway and staircase with cast iron banister.

The double windowed living room is to the front with decorative cornicing, ceiling rose, sanded and varnished floors and marble fireplace, while the rest of the ground floor comprises dining room, kitchen, WC, and double bedroom, which could be used as a study or home office.

The upper level landing features a stunning cupola and leads to the master double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a second double bedroom with views towards Pilrig Park, a single bedroom/nursery, and a bathroom with original bath.

Externally, the property benefits from well-maintained gardens front and rear with mature plants, shrubs and trees, while a cellar offers excellent additional storage and is accessed from the rear garden.

On the market with Beveridge & Kellas for offers over £420,000, more details can be found HERE.

