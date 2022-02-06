Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Beautiful, rarely available 4-bedroom Victorian terraced house with immaculate interiors and lovely rear garden

A fabulous Victorian terraced villa, offering exceptionally well presented interiors and set in a pleasant residential street close to Musselburgh golf course and racecourse.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:00 pm

While the property has a lovely traditional look from the outside, the stylish and spacious interior offers all modern comforts throughout which combines well with many period features to create an outstanding family home with a degree of flexibility.

Set over two levels, the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway with excellent storage, elegant living room with bay window and open fireplace, sitting/dining room which could also be used as a fifth bedroom, newly installed bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, large utility room, and a contemporary shower room.

The upper level features a hall with skylight and large storage cupboard, generously proportioned master bedroom, a further two comfortable double bedrooms, single bedroom (currently used as a home office), and an exquisite family bathroom.

Externally, there are private gardens front and rear, with the enclosed sunny back garden featuring a fitted electric awning, paved patio area, and two sheds.

On the market with Warners for offers over £540,000, more details can be found HERE.

