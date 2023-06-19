Edinburgh property: Beautiful suburban two-bed flat presents period elegance

Edinburgh has a wide range of period properties to choose from, but this two-bedroomed flat set within a late-Victorian terraced townhouse conversion in Murrayfield will be sure to appeal to an equally wide range of buyers.

The property boasts opulent proportions and an abundance of natural light, and is accessed via a first-floor entrance hall which has two large storage cupboards, one of which houses a washing machine.

The flat’s living room has ornate plasterwork, a living-flame gas fire with stone hearth, and a deep bay window with views to the Pentland Hills. The kitchen has contemporary wooden units, laminate worktops, as well as a beautiful bay window.

6/2 Murrayfield Gardens, Murrayfield

The bedrooms are located at the rear of the property, one of which has a built-in wardrobe. The traditional bathroom has a shower over the bath.

