Edinburgh property: Beautifully decorated warehouse conversion flat in the heart of one of the city's hottest locations

Nestled within a tranquil courtyard setting, the original steel pillars and joists supporting the old stone walls offer an awesome first impression, which continues into the stylish contemporary interiors, with a striking glass block wall in the hall creating a bright and airy ambiance, as well as allowing additional light into the newly fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

The flat also features a spacious sitting room with tall windows and feature fireplace, two double bedrooms with tall astragal windows, and a stunning newly refurbished bathroom with high-end fittings and an art deco style, including a fixed rose head shower over bath.

Gas central heating and double glazing is fitted throughout, with ample residents parking at the front and rear of the property.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.

