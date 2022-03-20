Edinburgh property: Beautifully styled 4-bedroom bungalow in immaculate condition, with tasteful décor and a stunning kitchen-diner

The beautifully styled accommodation is arranged over two levels and on the ground floor comprises tiled entrance vestibule, hallway with storage cupboards, sitting room with bay window and wood-burning stove, chic fitted dining kitchen with large island, utility room, spacious principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, second bedroom/study, and a shower room.

The upper level features two bedrooms with bright outlooks, and a family bathroom.

Externally, block paving to the front provides extensive off-street parking and access to a large garage, while the private rear garden features an area of lawn, mature shrubs and trees, and a pergola.

On the market with mhd property for offers over £570,000.

