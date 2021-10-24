Edinburgh property: Breathtaking architect-designed 4-bedroom house with exceptional views over the Firth of Forth

The lounge/dining room is flooded by natural light, due to the large windows, while the fully equipped kitchen overlooks the bamboo-lined rear garden and leads to a spacious utility room with side access onto two levels of decking and seating areas. There is also a separate WC and boot room on this level.

The home has four spacious double bedrooms on the ground floor, one of which is currently used as a gym, with the principal bedroom boasting two luxury en-suites, built-in wardrobes and a dressing room, while there is also a modern family bathroom.

The property also benefits from a mezzanine level which is used as an art studio/music room with separate office space, and includes eves access for excellent storage options, and a TV room which could be utilised as a fifth bedroom.

In addition, the garage has been utilised as a flexible space accessed from an internal room and features a fitted swim spa, while externally, the beautiful sea-facing decking area to the east side of the home is used as an alfresco dining/barbecue area, while the west side has tiered decking leading to the rear and front of the property and there is private gated parking suitable for two to three cars.

On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £800,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Edgewater, Lower Granton Road Gated entrance. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

2. Edgewater, Lower Granton Road Driveway and parking area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

3. Edgewater, Lower Granton Road Access to house from parking area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

4. Edgewater, Lower Granton Road East side of house with main door entrance. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales