Edinburgh property: Bright and stylish 2-bedroom flat has been extensively renovated and is in stunning condition

The accommodation, which is in move-in condition, has been extensively renovated throughout and comprises generous and welcoming tiled entrance hall with ample storage, south facing living room with ornate cornicing, feature fireplace and versatile study room off, stunning kitchen/dining room with ample floor and wall mounted storage units, pantry, utility room, two double bedrooms, and a contemporary bathroom with his and hers sink and shower over bath.
Further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing, while externally, there is a low maintenance communal rear garden, and unrestricted street parking.
On the market with Annan for offers over £265,000, more details can be found HERE.