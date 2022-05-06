Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Captivating extended 4-bedroom semi-detached family home with easily managed and free-flowing layout

A beautifully maintained bungalow on a quiet street in ever popular Currie, with adaptable rooms offering all you need for modern living.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:15 pm

The bright and fresh accommodation comprises welcoming hallway with generous storage, open plan kitchen/living area with doors to the rear garden, principal bedroom with en-suite, further two double bedrooms, lounge/fourth bedroom, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, to the front is a driveway providing off-street parking, and an area of lawn, while the secure and low maintenance back garden features a mixture of patio, decking, paving stones, and grass, as well as a beautiful summer house.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

Side of property with main door.

Open plan kitchen and living area.

Fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

Kitchen.

