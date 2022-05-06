Edinburgh property: Captivating extended 4-bedroom semi-detached family home with easily managed and free-flowing layout

The bright and fresh accommodation comprises welcoming hallway with generous storage, open plan kitchen/living area with doors to the rear garden, principal bedroom with en-suite, further two double bedrooms, lounge/fourth bedroom, and a modern family bathroom.
Externally, to the front is a driveway providing off-street parking, and an area of lawn, while the secure and low maintenance back garden features a mixture of patio, decking, paving stones, and grass, as well as a beautiful summer house.
On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £325,000.