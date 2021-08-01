Edinburgh property: Characterful 3-bedroom flat just minutes from the new St James Quarter

Internally, the property offers stylish and spacious accommodation and comprises a welcoming entrance hall, bright and spacious lounge with feature fireplace and decorative cornice, large fitted kitchen with space for dining table and chairs, elegant master bedroom with feature fireplace, second large double bedroom with striking floor to ceiling windows overlooking garden, single bedroom, and a lovely family bathroom with white three-piece suite.

Externally, there is an attractive and secluded west facing communal garden to the rear of the property with an array of established plants and shrubs, and resident permit parking is available.

On the market with Connell & Connell for offers over £460,000, more details can be found HERE.

