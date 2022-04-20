Front of building (blue door).

Edinburgh property: Charming 3-bedroom period city flat is a masterclass in stylish and homely décor

Impressive, spacious and beautifully presented first floor flat with extensive period features, set in a traditional stone-built tenement in the desirable Newington area.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:29 pm

Tastefully finished with neutral décor, highlights include high ceilings, sash and casement windows, superb cornice plasterwork and panelled doors, while further features include gas central heating, a wood-burning stove, and a secure entry system.

The accommodation comprises vestibule, entrance hall with storage cupboards, bright and spacious living room with deep bay window, breakfasting kitchen with bespoke contemporary units and integrated appliances, utility room, master bedroom (currently being used as a sitting room) with modern en-suite shower room, further two bedrooms, and a stylish shower room.

Externally, the property benefits from an established private garden to the rear accessed via a shared walkway, with permit on-street parking to the front and in the surrounding areas.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for offers over £525,000, more details can be found HERE.

