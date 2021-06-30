Edinburgh property: Charming and deceptively spacious 4-bedroom stone-built cottage in family friendly location
Bannatyne Cottage is a beautifully presented property offering ideal family accommodation over two floors in the ever-popular village of Juniper Green, to the west of the city.
The flexible accommodation has been tastefully upgraded and comprises, on the ground floor, bright hallway with excellent built-in storage, spacious dual aspect living/dining room, modern fitted kitchen with door to the garden, two double bedrooms, shower room and separate cloakroom/WC.
Stairs from the hallway lead to the upper landing with two further generous double bedrooms, one with walk-in storage and one with built-in dressing room. A family bathroom with white suite and large feature window completes the accommodation.
There are low-maintenance private gardens to the front and rear and free on-street parking is available.
On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £375,000, more details can be found HERE.