Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a three bed terraced home in Stockbridge, currently on the market at offers over £775,000.

Featuring contemporary interiors and period features, this Georgian terraced home at 11 Dean Street also includes sash and case windows, as well as a semi-developed loft with flooring.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent VMH Solicitors said: “Boasting an exclusive location in Stockbridge, within the prestigious New Town conservation area, this B-listed Georgian terraced house is beautifully presented with a blend of contemporary interiors, neutral décor, and period features.

“Set behind a low-maintenance garden, the charming house instantly endears and the front door opens into a hall (with built-in storage and a WC), where the tone for the attractive interiors is set. To the right of the hall lies a southerly-facing living room, offering a spacious, yet cosy room in which to relax, with plenty of space for a choice of furniture. The room features a fireplace flanked by an Edinburgh Press, as well as two wall-mounted units.

“Neighbouring the living room is a dining room overlooking the rear garden. The kitchen is conveniently next door to the dining room and is well-appointed with contemporary gloss-cream cabinets, spacious contrasting worktops, and splashback panelling. Neatly integrated appliances contribute to the sleek, modern finish.

“On the first floor, a landing (with an impressive skylight) leads to the home's three bedrooms and a shower room. The particularly spacious principal bedroom is accompanied by a contemporary en-suite shower room comprising a cubicle with a rainfall showerhead, a WC-suite, vanity storage, and a towel radiator. The separate family shower room comes complete with an over-sized enclosure with a rainfall shower, a WC-suite set into storage, and a wall-mounted, mirrored vanity unit. A semi-developed loft with flooring and Velux windows offers potential for future development, subject to planning permission.

“The home is kept warm by a gas central heating system and retains its charming traditional sash-and-case windows. Externally, the house is accompanied by low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear, and a shed and cellar offer excellent storage space.”

To view this property, call VMH on 0131 253 2964.

1. 11 Dean Street, Stockbridge. The B-listed Georgian terraced house in Stockbridge. Photo: Krzysztof Wrzos Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is well-appointed with contemporary gloss-cream cabinets, spacious contrasting worktops, and splashback panelling. Photo: Krzysztof Wrzos Photo Sales

3. The front of the property Externally, the house is accompanied by low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear, and a shed and cellar offer excellent storage space. Photo: Krzysztof Wrzos Photo Sales

4. Shower room The separate family shower room comes complete with an oversized enclosure with a rainfall shower, a WC-suite set into storage, and a wall-mounted, mirrored vanity unit. Photo: Krzysztof Wrzos Photo Sales