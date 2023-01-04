The cheapest flat in the Capital is about to go up for Auction this month – though it’s a bit of a fixer upper.

The ground-floor flat at West Pilton Gardens will have a guide price of £69,500 when it goes under the hammer. The property comprises of a front facing lounge, three double bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom, all of which are in need of a full refurbishment.

According to Rightmove’s sales figures, similar properties within this street sold for prices within the region of £120,000 - £127,0000 between November 2021 – June 2022, almost twice the price of the guide price of this property.

Edinburgh property: Cheapest flat in the Capital for sale to go up for auction in January

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland said: “With a competitive guide price and being within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre, this spacious flat offers an exciting opportunity for a buyer to add significant value, whether for resale, rental or occupation as a family home.”

Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction will be taking place at 2pm on Thursday, January 26 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

Perspective buyers will also be able to watch the auction online, or bid by telephone. For anyone interested in viewing the flat ahead of auction day, an Open Viewing istaking place on Friday 6th January from 11.30 am to 12.00 pm.

