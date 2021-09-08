Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Classic 5-bedroom family house with character in abundance, and cinema and games room in the basement

An impressive mid-terraced stone-built house over three floors offering flexible and spacious family accommodation within the popular Duddingston area.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:37 pm

Although the property has been extensively modernised, a number of fine period features remain including decorative cornice work, fireplaces, sanded floors and the staircase.

A spacious and welcoming hallway leads to the well-proportioned bay-windowed sitting room to the front, with a double bedroom, dining room and well-equipped kitchen to the rear. Also on this ground floor level is a well-appointed shower room.

The original stair rises to the first floor where there are three further double bedrooms, a single bedroom (currently a study) and the family bathroom, while a stair down from the hallway leads to the garden level and a superb games room/family room, cinema room, utility room, and additional shower room.

From the games room there is direct access to the enclosed rear garden with patio area and artificial lawn, with a useful external store accessed from the garden.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £685,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Hamilton Terrace, Duddingston

Front garden.

Photo: Lindsays

2. Hamilton Terrace, Duddingston

Hall.

Photo: Lindsays

3. Hamilton Terrace, Duddingston

Sitting room.

Photo: Lindsays

4. Hamilton Terrace, Duddingston

Sitting room.

Photo: Lindsays

