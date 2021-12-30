Edinburgh property: Contemporary one-bedroom flat in sought-after picturesque town would make an ideal first-time buy

With a contemporary feel throughout, the property offers comfortable and well-planned living space in good decorative order and comprises welcoming entrance vestibule, spacious lounge/dining room, modern well-equipped kitchen with patio door giving access to rear garden, double bedroom with integrated storage, and a modern bathroom with electric shower over bath.

Externally, a private driveway to the front includes an electric car charging point, while the wonderful enclosed private landscaped rear garden has an intimate patio area, ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining.

On the market with Warners for offers over £130,000, more details can be found HERE.

