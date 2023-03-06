News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Cottage for sale in Joppa Road, Portobello with three bedrooms and short walk from beach

Cottage within a short walk of Portobello Promenade and High Street

By Kevin Quinn
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 4:15pm

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this charming three-bedroom cottage in Joppa, currently on the market at offers over £340,000.

This home at 71 Joppa Road is bright and spacious, with a lovely south-facing rear garden in the highly regarded district of Joppa. The property is located within a short walk of the Promenade and Portobello High Street.

To view this impressive property, call selling agents Connell and Connell on 0131 253 2131.

1. Kitchen

This fully fitted Kitchen has ample floor and wall mounted storage units.

Photo: MIKE DOOLEY

2. Lounge

This well presented lounge comes with a feature fireplace.

Photo: MIKE DOOLEY

3. Garden

The rear garden features a patio, good sized lawn and storage cupboard. The garden shed is included in the sale.

Photo: MIKE DOOLEY

4. Bedroom with bath

The generous main double bedroom comes with a free standing roll top bath and excellent storage facilities.

Photo: MIKE DOOLEY

