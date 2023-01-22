A millionaire couple’s plans to build a £5million Hollywood-style mansion with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle have been recommended for approval by council officials.

Lisa and Craig Charters, both 33, want to demolish a modest bungalow and build a modern zinc and glass villa in the Capital.

The couple, who are orginally from Hawick, bought a bungalow in the city for £200,000 above the asking price, and now plan to replace it with their dream property.

Lisa Charters and husband Craig want to demolish a modest bungalow and a mansion with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.

The current footprint of the bungalow is around 1720 sq ft, with the mansion seeing an increase of around 5,960 sq ft.

Lisa's parents won £33million on the National Lottery in 2016 and gave her a share of the cash.

The original plans – submitted in February 2022 – attracted 48 objections and 15 messages of support.

Now, the pair have submitted revised proposals for the property, and according to the Scottish Sun, Edinburgh Council planning bosses have recommended a committee grant permission for the project.

This is despite the number of objections rising to 63 since the original plans were submitted.

A statement included in paperwork submitted with the new plans said the new submission “does not change any of the broad principles of the proposal, nor the actual design of the house itself”.

The statement continues: “The only minor change to the house has been the removal of the pitched rooflight to the master bedroom.

One property developer said: “It is quite a spectacular home but the first thing that strikes you about it is the sheer scale of the place.

“Edinburgh’s planners are a conservative bunch, so a plan which seems to gobble up its garden may struggle to win planning permission.

“There also appears to be a fairly dramatic driveway which curves up to the property, something you would expect to see in the Hollywood Hills. This has the potential to be a £5 million house.”