Edinburgh property: Delightful 1-bedroom ground floor apartment in historic house once owned by family of Robert Louis Stevenson

The house occupies a commanding position with stunning views and direct access into the pastoral parkland of Pilrig Park, uniquely placed just a mile from the city centre.

In recent years the property was converted into a six apartment building, and the flat for sale is the perfect sanctuary, freshly painted in neutral tones, and with a country cottage feel due to its charming, chic interiors and peaceful surroundings.

The apartment comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, double bedroom, and bathroom, and benefits from generous storage, while externally, the formally laid out gardens offer the structure, symmetry and simplicity of rose beds, yew trees and lavender to create an enchanting backdrop to this important sandstone house in a tranquil, central location.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £300,000, more details can be found HERE.

