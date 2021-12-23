Woodburn Terrace, Morningside.

Edinburgh property: Elegant 4-bedroom period flat beautifully renovated with sleek kitchen and luxurious bathroom

A truly wonderful and fully renovated four-bedroom second floor flat in the highly sought-after Morningside district of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:52 pm

Boasting generous room sizes, tremendous ceiling height and wonderful original features, this is a stunning property in true turn-key condition.

The sitting room is flooded with natural light from its large bay window, and the large breakfast kitchen benefits from modern wall and base units, along with a full suite of integrated appliances.

All four bedrooms are a great size and offer great versatility and benefit from original features and wonderful natural light, while the family bathroom has been fully upgraded but with a nod to the Victorian heritage of the property thanks to a gorgeous claw foot bath and delightful tiling.

Externally, there is a well-maintained communal garden laid to lawn and on-street residents permit parking is available.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £500,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Woodburn Terrace, Morningside

Front of building, flat is on second floor.

Photo: Lindsays

2. Woodburn Terrace, Morningside

Hall.

Photo: Lindsays

3. Woodburn Terrace, Morningside

Hall.

Photo: Lindsays

4. Woodburn Terrace, Morningside

Sitting room.

Photo: Lindsays

