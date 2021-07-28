Edinburgh property: Elegant 5-bedroom terraced house with breathtaking period details

The flexible and generously proportioned accommodation is set over three levels and offers beautiful period features throughout. The cornicing and plasterwork are particularly ornate as the first owner of the property was a Master Plasterer.

The property comprises elegant drawing room with log burning stove, sitting room with bay window, large kitchen/dining room with direct access to rear garden, study, utility and WC, four double bedrooms and further single bedroom, two bathrooms, and excellent storage throughout.

Externally, there are well maintained private gardens to the front and rear. The rear garden, which has a patio, lawn, fruit trees and shed, is west facing and therefore particularly sunny in the afternoon and evening.

The top floor of the house offers lovely views to Blackford Hill from the rear and Arthurs Seat from the front.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £880,000, more details can be found HERE.

