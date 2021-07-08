Edinburgh property: Elegant and extremely impressive main door 3-bedroom flat with beautiful original features
Located in the popular Tollcross area close to the city centre, this spacious property extends to 1789 sq ft and offers a superb home with accommodation over ground and lower ground levels.
The accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, hall, elegant twin windowed sitting room with feature fireplace, stylish fully fitted dining kitchen with door to the garden, open plan living room with French doors to the garden, three double bedrooms, study, bathroom with four piece suite, and modern shower room.
Externally, the property benefits from a private front garden as well as direct access to a well maintained communal garden to the rear.
On the market with Lindsays for offers over £480,000, more details can be found HERE.