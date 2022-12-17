If you’re looking to buy, get some inspiration with ESPC’s top 10 most viewed houses in Edinburgh and the Lothians in 2022.
Leading Scottish property portal ESPC revealed the ten most-viewed properties on espc.com this year which racked up more views than any other homes listed on the website.
Properties in the top ten list were located in a range of areas from the highly sought-after region of East Lothian, to the picturesque Scottish Borders, and the suburbs of Edinburgh. Family homes also topped the list in 2022, with no flats featuring in the top ten – the majority of the other most popular properties were houses with three bedrooms or more, demonstrating that demand is still strong for larger homes that offer buyers flexibility to accommodate family living and hybrid working.
Here are the top 10 most viewed houses in 2022.
1. 19 Abercromby Crescent, East Calder
This sleek five-bedroom home was incredibly popular with home buyers, making it the second most-viewed property on ESPC during 2022. It offers substantial living space over two floors with two living rooms, a beautifully upgraded kitchen, a spacious rear garden, a double driveway and solar panels. The house, which went for offers over £400,000, has been sold.
Photo: ESPC
2. 22 Cliftside, Peasebay, Cocksburnpath
Making up the top three, this bright and airy lodge on the North Berwickshire coast was another hugely popular property on espc.com in 2022, and was the most affordable on the top ten list. The wraparound decked terrace has scenic bay views and provides a beautiful setting for al fresco dining and relaxation. The two-bedroom house with panoramic sea views sold for offers over £75,000.
Photo: ESPC
3. 67 Howden Hall Road, Liberton, Edinburgh
Situated in the desirable Edinburgh suburb of Liberton, this stone-built semi-detached cottage exudes charm with classically proportioned living space, retained period features, and a lovely walled garden. Enhanced by modern upgrades, the traditional three-bedroom property promises a fabulous home, with access to unrestricted on-street parking, close to excellent local amenities and transport links. It is currently available for offers over £314,500.
Photo: ESPC
4. Fala House, Fala Hill Farm, Heriot
Buyers searching for a country home in the Borders can’t get enough of this unique four-bed detached house in Heriot, making it the fifth most-popular property of 2022. The property enjoys a secluded rural setting just outside the village of Heriot, with Edinburgh city centre located 16 miles away. The home benefits from an additional granny annex, set in stunning spacious garden grounds with incredible countryside views. The property went on sale for £695,000 and is currently under offer.
Photo: ESPC