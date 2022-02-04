Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Exceptional 2-bedroom flat with stunning interior décor and a clever mezzanine home office

Extremely impressive and stylish two-bedroom first floor flat with private parking, located in the highly coveted residential area of Merchiston.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:46 pm

Forming part of a handsome Victorian house, the exceptionally appealing apartment has been extensively refurbished to a high standard throughout and offers beautifully presented, contemporary accommodation with high quality fixtures and fittings, combined with the additional benefit of many fine period features.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, open plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen, double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, second double bedroom, contemporary shower room, and a useful mezzanine level, ideal for home working.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £435,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Ettrick Road, Merchiston

Hall.

2. Ettrick Road, Merchiston

Open plan living area.

3. Ettrick Road, Merchiston

Dining area.

4. Ettrick Road, Merchiston

Dining area.

