Edinburgh property: Exceptional 3-bedroom first floor flat with views overlooking the Meadows

The property has been refurbished to an extremely high standard with quality fixtures and fittings throughout, and the beautifully presented interiors offer bright and generously proportioned accommodation, complemented by charming period features such as decorative cornicing and attractive fireplaces.
The lovely living space comprises hall, superb sitting room with bay window, stylish kitchen/dining room, three spacious double bedrooms, box room/study, utility room, bathroom, and separate shower room.
On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £520,000, more details can be found HERE.