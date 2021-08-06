Edinburgh property: Exceptional 4-bedroom double upper period flat in prime residential area

The lovely interior is bright and generously proportioned offering beautifully presented accommodation over two levels, comprising elegant drawing room with bay window, stunning kitchen/dining room, double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, three further double bedrooms, stylish bathroom, and a contemporary shower room.

There are high quality, stylish fixtures and fittings throughout and a variety of charming period features have been retained including original Terrazzo tiling, a superb cupola, decorative cornicing and attractive fireplaces.

Externally, permit parking is available and access to Belgrave Crescent and Dean Gardens can be granted on application and for an annual fee.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £615,000, more details can be found HERE.

