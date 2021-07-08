Edinburgh property: Exceptional 4/5-bedroom semi-detached house with charming period features and delightful private garden

The tastefully presented interior is bright and generously proportioned and offers versatile family accommodation over two levels, comprising on the ground floor, sitting room with bay window, dining room/family room, kitchen diner, utility room, study/bedroom five, and a shower room, while the upper level features an elegant drawing room with bay window, four double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The living space is complemented by charming period features such as working shutters, fireplaces, stripped and varnished floorboards, decorative cornicing and some of the original servant bells (no longer in use).

Externally, the property has delightful garden ground with an area next to the large driveway to the front mainly laid to lawn with mature shrubs and flowers. There is side access to the rear garden that has a raised lawn area with attractive borders and a large patio area with a small pond.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £855,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kaimes Road, Corstorphine Hall. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Buy photo

2. Kaimes Road, Corstorphine Sitting room. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Buy photo

3. Kaimes Road, Corstorphine Dining room / Family room. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Buy photo

4. Kaimes Road, Corstorphine Study / Bedroom 5. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Buy photo