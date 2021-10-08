Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Exceptional extended 3-bedroom end terrace house with chic, contemporary interiors and sunny south-facing garden

Located in the highly desirable residential area of Bellevue, this superb end-terraced house has been extended and renovated to a high standard.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 8th October 2021, 1:44 pm

Offering beautifully presented, stylish accommodation, in excellent order throughout, the ground floor comprises sitting room with wood burning stove, open plan kitchen/dining room, shower room, utility room, and an office/bedroom three, while the upper level features two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also excellent storage with cellar and attic spaces.

Externally, to the front of the house there is driveway parking for up to three vehicles, while the delightful, south-facing, secure rear garden (with side access), is reached through glazed full height, sliding bi-fold doors.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £470,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Bellevue Street, Edinburgh

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

2. Bellevue Street, Edinburgh

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

3. Bellevue Street, Edinburgh

Wood burning stove in sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

4. Bellevue Street, Edinburgh

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Edinburgh
