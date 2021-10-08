Edinburgh property: Exceptional extended 3-bedroom end terrace house with chic, contemporary interiors and sunny south-facing garden

Offering beautifully presented, stylish accommodation, in excellent order throughout, the ground floor comprises sitting room with wood burning stove, open plan kitchen/dining room, shower room, utility room, and an office/bedroom three, while the upper level features two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also excellent storage with cellar and attic spaces.

Externally, to the front of the house there is driveway parking for up to three vehicles, while the delightful, south-facing, secure rear garden (with side access), is reached through glazed full height, sliding bi-fold doors.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £470,000, more details can be found HERE.

