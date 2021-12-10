Edinburgh property: Exceptional one-bedroom flat has majestic period features and sits on one of the city’s most prestigious streets

One of the most attractive streets in the city, this long, graceful terrace of beautiful stone houses dates from the first two decades of the 1800s and sits within a UNESCO designated World Heritage Site.

The property has generously proportioned rooms including an ornate south facing drawing room with views over the cobbled street to the private Queen Street Gardens, which residents are entitled to use for a modest annual fee.

The double bedroom and kitchen/dining room positioned to the rear also have lovely raised views over the neighbouring walled gardens and mews houses, while a spacious shower room completes the accommodation.

The property has a wealth of original features including a beautifully ornate wooden fireplace, wonderfully detailed cornice work to the walls, original coving and large sash and casement windows that flood the property with natural light.

On the market with Fraser Brooks & Co for offers over £525,000, more details can be found HERE.

