Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Exceptionally light and airy 3-bedroom semi-detached Edwardian villa, upgraded to a high standard

Magnificent Edwardian family home in ever popular Corstorphine, beautifully upgraded and modernised to the highest standard offering wonderful, stylish accommodation and in immaculate condition.

By Gordon Holmes
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 3:02 pm

The accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, vestibule, welcoming entrance hall, formal bay-windowed sitting room, large dining room, bright and spacious conservatory, and a fitted kitchen, while the first floor features three generously-proportioned bedrooms, and a family bathroom with bath and separate shower cabinet.

Externally, the property benefits from off-street parking through a driveway to the front, and lovely gardens to both front and rear.

On the market with Connor Malcolm for offers over £470,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Sitting room.

Photo: Connor Malcolm

2. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Sitting room.

Photo: Connor Malcolm

3. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Dining room.

Photo: Connor Malcolm

4. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Dining room.

Photo: Connor Malcolm

