Front of property (red door).

Edinburgh property: Exquisite traditional 3-bedroom double upper flat in an enviable position within sought-after conservation area

An immaculate and rarely available main door upper flat in the popular Abbeyhill Colonies conservation area, with easy access into the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:48 pm

This stunning property has been tastefully upgraded and styled to an exceptionally high standard, boasting many contemporary features whilst still retaining a lovely period feel.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway, elegant bay windowed living room with detailed ornate cornicework and wood burning stove, kitchen/dining room, and a third bedroom/study, while the upper level features an extremely spacious master bedroom with twin fitted wardrobes, cosy second bedroom, and a stylishly appointed bathroom.

Externally, a private garden to the front is laid with artificial lawn and benefits from a secure under stair coal cellar, and a paved patio and pergola canopy.

On the market with Warners for offers over £350,000

1. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill

Hallway.

Photo: Warners

Photo Sales

2. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill

Kitchen / dining room.

Photo: Warners

Photo Sales

3. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill

Kitchen.

Photo: Warners

Photo Sales

4. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill

Kitchen / dining room.

Photo: Warners

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
