Edinburgh property: Exquisite traditional 3-bedroom double upper flat in an enviable position within sought-after conservation area

This stunning property has been tastefully upgraded and styled to an exceptionally high standard, boasting many contemporary features whilst still retaining a lovely period feel.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway, elegant bay windowed living room with detailed ornate cornicework and wood burning stove, kitchen/dining room, and a third bedroom/study, while the upper level features an extremely spacious master bedroom with twin fitted wardrobes, cosy second bedroom, and a stylishly appointed bathroom.

Externally, a private garden to the front is laid with artificial lawn and benefits from a secure under stair coal cellar, and a paved patio and pergola canopy.

On the market with Warners for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill Hallway. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill Kitchen / dining room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill Kitchen. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Carlyle Place, Abbeyhill Kitchen / dining room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales