Edinburgh property: Fabulous 2-bedroom flat on one of the West End’s most prestigious streets, with spacious proportions and beautiful views

The property has been very well maintained and has a lovely entrance hall and staircase including a large cupola.

The accommodation comprises hallway with good storage, bright spacious sitting room with original wooden flooring, feature fireplace and excellent views over the rooftops towards the Pentland Hills, stylish fully fitted kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms to the front, and a contemporary shower room with porcelain tiling and walk-in shower.

Residents can also apply for access to both Magdala Gardens and Eglinton/Glencairn Gardens via subscription.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £375,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Coates Gardens, West End Staircase. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

2. Coates Gardens, West End Cupola at top of stairwell. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

3. Coates Gardens, West End Entrance hall. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

4. Coates Gardens, West End Sitting room. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales