Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Fabulous 3-bedroom flat in a former hotel, with excellent beach access and light, stylish interiors

This delightful three-bedroom ground floor flat is in immaculate order and situated just minutes from Portobello Beach, Promenade and High Street.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:43 pm

Formerly the Royal Hotel, this fabulous conversion offers stylish and extremely spacious accommodation throughout, boasting high ceilings and quality fixtures and finishing.

Entered from a well-kept communal stairwell, the accommodation comprises welcoming entrance hall, contemporary open plan living room/kitchen/dining room, master bedroom with fitted wardrobe and modern en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, one currently being used as a home office/study, three-piece family bathroom, and a utility room.

Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, and on-street parking.

On the market with Annan Solicitors and Estate Agents for offers over £320,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Bath Street, Portobello

Entrance hall.

Photo: Annan

2. Bath Street, Portobello

Utility room.

Photo: Annan

3. Bath Street, Portobello

Open plan living.

Photo: Annan

4. Bath Street, Portobello

Open plan living area.

Photo: Annan

Edinburgh
