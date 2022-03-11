Edinburgh property: Fabulous 5-bedroom detached villa with beautiful interiors in a fantastic family friendly location

The beautiful move-in accommodation is set on two levels and on the ground floor comprises reception hall with storage, spacious living room/dining room with feature gas fire and patio doors to rear garden, breakfasting kitchen with appliances and doors to rear, utility room, home office/study, bedroom five, and a contemporary fitted shower room.

The upper level features a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite bathroom, a further three double bedrooms, two with storage, and a shower room.

Externally, there is a monoblock driveway to the front with access to a large garage, while the well maintained south facing rear garden includes a patio area and shed.

On the market with Gillespie Macandrew for offers over £795,000, more details can be found HERE.

