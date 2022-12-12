Spacious semi-detached home for sale

Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with the ESPC, is a five bed semi-detached house for sale in Corstorphine. Currently on the market at offers over £485,000, 10 Craigmount Drive is a spacious and extended semi-detached house with attractive garden and offering flexible family accommodation located in a popular residential area.

There are good local amenities, with shopping facilities available both at The Gyle Shopping Centre and also locally in Corstorphine. For those of you with school-age children, the property is in the catchment area for Corstorphine Primary School and Craigmount Secondary School.

Speaking about 10 Craigmount Drive, a spokesperson for Connell & Connell said: “The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, lounge/ dining room, stylish fitted kitchen, large family room with French doors to the rear garden, office/ bedroom five, shower room. The first floor includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the top floor there is a large master bedroom with open views, and a shower room. The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

“A driveway provides off-street parking and leads to a single garage with an up and over door, power and light. The private front garden has been laid with decorative stones for ease of maintenance with several well stocked borders. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large lawn bordered with a lovely array of established plants, shrubs and trees. The garden shed is included in the sale.”

Viewings are on Sundays, 2-4pm. To view this property, call 07729 762 765 or the agents on 0131 253 2131 for an appointment.

Inside 10 Craigmount Drive, Edinburgh.

10 Craigmount Drive is a spacious and extended semi-detached house with attractive garden and offering flexible family accommodation located in a popular residential area.

The property includes an office space/ bedroom five.

The property also includes a stylish fitted Kitchen.